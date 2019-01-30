Bitter cold sets in across Piedmont; some schools delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont Triad, our list is updated every five minutes.

Cold weather tightened its grip on the nation with some areas facing brutal, brutal lows Wednesday.

To the north and west from North Carolina, wind chill is making temperatures feel as low as -53 in Minneapolis and -45 in Chicago.

Here in the Piedmont, temperatures are hovering in the teens and 20s.

Some schools have announced delays for Wednesday morning.

"A delay will allow us to check weather and road conditions, and the most recent forecast in the morning," Stokes County Schools said in an announcement Tuesday night.

Wind advisories are in place for much of the Triad, with winds between 18 and 23 mph and gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

Those advisories will hold until 7 p.m.

Those winds will make it feel below freezing all day.

On Thursday, temperatures will continue to feel in the teens, but after the afternoon, the temperatures rise and stay above freezing for the rest of the week.