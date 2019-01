× 6 animals electrocuted in ‘freak accident’ at South Africa park

Six large animals were electrocuted and killed at a park in South Africa in what officials described as “a freak accident,” ABC News reported.

A storm knocked over a power line inside Kruger National Park on Friday. A live cable electrocuted and killed a giraffe and a white rhino, as well as two lions and two hyenas who were trying to feed on the carcasses.

The world-renowned park is one of Africa’s largest game reserves.