2 wanted after man shot, injured outside Asheboro bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Two people are wanted after a man was shot and injured outside an Asheboro bar.

Camarius Phillips, 16, of Candor, is wanted on charges of felony attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharge a firearm inside the city limits, two counts of injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the public, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a motor vehicle and first-degree kidnapping.

Dashun Rena Farris, 29, of Asheboro is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm inside the city limits and going armed to the terror of the public.

Asheboro police came to the parking lot of Freewayz Sports Bar and Lounge, located at 1512 Zoo Parkway, at 1:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Capt. Richard Thompson, with Asheboro police, said the victim was Robin Pierre Moore, 43, of Candor.

According to Thompson, there were multiple fights in the parking lot and multiple shots fired but Moore was the only one injured by gunfire.

There were other victims of assault in the various fights, Thompson said.

It is unclear what started the fights.

Arrest warrants say Phillips shot at Moore several times, hitting him in the back while he was running away.

Phillips is also accused of damaging property and stealing a car.

Farris is accused of firing shots into the air.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the whereabouts of Phillips or Farris is asked to call Detective Lori Johnson at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312.

The Freewayz Sports Bar has surrendered its ABC permits to the NC ALE, which would suspend alcoholic beverage sales at that location, according to Asheboro police. It is unclear why the bar has surrendered its ABC permits.