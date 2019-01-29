Woman carrying 1-year-old baby’s stroller dies after falling down subway stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — Tragedy struck in New York City on Monday when a woman carrying her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller fell down the subway steps and died. Her child sustained minor injuries.

Malaysia Goodson was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of the southbound 7th Avenue B, D and E station stairs just before 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old Stamford, Connecticut mother was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

First responders treated the baby girl at the scene. She has since been reunited with her father and grandparents.

It's unclear if the fall was accidental or if some sort of medical condition contributed to Goodson's fall.

The cause of her death will be determined by a medical examiner.