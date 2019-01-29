Victims in Davidson County double homicide, fire identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities have identified the two victims in a double homicide and mobile home fire in Davidson County in December.

Firefighters, emergency workers and deputies were called to 257 Gobel Road, south of Thomasville, on the nigh of Dec. 27, where arriving crews found the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out in a few hours and the bodies of a man and woman were found inside, according to officials.

On Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the man and women who died had injuries that were not caused by fire and a homicide investigation was underway.

On Tuesday, Davidson County Assistant Fire Marshal Jacob Thompson released the identities of the victims as George William Jones Jr., 46, and Kimberly Wilson Jones, 51.

No arrests have been made.