Triad may see some snow, wintery mix Tuesday; roads could freeze overnight

The Piedmont Triad could see snow Tuesday as raindrops become possible snowflakes later in the day.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said the mountains will see mostly snow, but likely less than a half inch.

The Piedmont can expect more of a rain event.

Wednesday morning however, those wet conditions could freeze over as temperatures drop below freezing.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that crews are not spreading brine as the rain would wash only it away.

Instead, transportation crews plans to be at the ready to treat slick spots as they appear using sand and salt.

As always with risk of ice, bridges and overpasses are more likely to become problem areas.

These efforts are intended to make that Wednesday morning commute safer, but drivers should still plan to be mindful hitting the roads in the morning.