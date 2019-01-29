× Suspect charged in robbery during meeting for what was supposed to be cellphone sale

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery during a meeting for what was supposed to be a transaction, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Chrishon Terell Peoples, 21, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by felon.

On Jan. 20 at 2:52 p.m., officers came to the Hardee’s on East Clemmonsville Road after a reported armed robbery.

The victim arranged to buy a cellphone on the LetGo app. The victim and suspect agreed to me in the Hardee’s parking lot for the sale.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s money. The suspect then drove away.

Peoples is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond due to a probation violation.