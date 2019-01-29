× School bus driver charged in Davidson County crash that injured woman

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver was at fault in a crash that sent one woman to the hospital in Davidson County Tuesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The crash happened at 3:23 p.m. at the intersection of Craver and Enterprise roads.

Davidson County Schools bus 76 was on Craver Road at the intersection of Enterprise Road.

The bus driver, Candice White, of Lexington, failed to yield and hit a 2014 Toyota, Moultrie said.

The driver of the Toyota, Sheellochnie Basdeo, was taken to Lexington Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were 34 students from North Davidson High and North Davidson Middle on the bus. None of the students were injured.

White was charged with unsafe turn.

35.944527 -80.276564