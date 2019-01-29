× Oprah Winfrey, legendary host of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ turns 65

Oprah Winfrey, legendary host of the award-winning “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” media executive and 16-time Daytime Emmy award-winner, turned 65 on Tuesday.

Born on Jan. 29, 1954, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Oprah has built up an impressive list of accolades over the years.

At age 19, while still a sophomore in college, she became the youngest and first African-American anchor for WTVF-TV in Nashville.

Winfrey and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” together received a total of 16 Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Talk Show Host” and “Outstanding Talk Show,” and one for her work as supervising producer of the “ABC Afterschool Special: Shades of a Single Protein.” Winfrey was also presented with two honorary awards.

After removing her name from competition in the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2000, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” won Emmy awards in the technical categories only.

Winfrey has been involved in various projects that have garnered many Primetime Emmy Award nominations, she has won one, and was also presented with an honorary award.

She was twice nominated for an Academy Award and received one honorary award.

She was also twice nominated for a Tony Award with one win.

While the name Oprah has become widely synonymous with influence, her name was not always legally “Oprah.”

Winfrey’s first name is spelled Orpah on her birth certificate but there was confusion over how to pronounce the name, so the spelling was changed to Oprah. In an interview with the Academy of Achievement, Winfrey explained that her aunt chose the name Orpah as a bible reference. Winfrey said that she’s happy the spelling got switched to Oprah because backwards it spells Harpo.