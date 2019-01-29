× North Carolina toddler shot in head has opened his eyes

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — A toddler who was shot in the head over the weekend has opened his eyes, WITN reports.

On Saturday, 3-year-old Jaxson Price was watching television in his parents’ bedroom at their home in La Grange.

His mother was attending to a younger child in another room when she heard a loud sound.

In the bedroom, her mother found Price with a gunshot wound to the head and a small caliber gun on the bed.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

Further details were unavailable, but a friend of the family told WITN that since the incident, Price has opened his eyes and even began moving his arms and legs.

Detectives are investigating.