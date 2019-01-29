Man shot in chest outside Asheboro bar identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro police have identified the man who was shot and injured during a fight outside a bar Sunday.

Asheboro police came to the parking lot of Freewayz Sports Bar and Lounge, located at 1512 Zoo Parkway, at 1:36 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Tuesday, Capt. Richard Thompson, with Asheboro police, said the victim was Robin Pierre Moore, 43, of Candor.

According to Thompson, there were multiple fights in the parking lot and multiple shots fired but Moore was the only one injured by gunfire.

There were other victims of assault in the various fights, Thompson said.

It is unclear what started the fights. Thompson said while the fights happened in the parking lot of the business, the people involved don't appear to be connected to the business.

Moore is in stable condition.

35.686409 -79.810268