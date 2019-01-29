× Man charged with human trafficking in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges following an investigation into an assault, according to a news release from Graham police.

Winston Donnie Williams, 47, is charged with human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, promoting prostitution, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, possession of firearm by felon and possession of firearm in violation of a domestic violence order.

On Friday, officers came to the Flying J travel plaza, located at 1043 Jimmie Kerr Road, after a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they talked to a female victim.

Graham police said Williams left the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested on Sunday by the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in the Person County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.