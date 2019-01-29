Make-A-Wish Foundation sending NC boy attacked by dog on Disney trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending a Wake County toddler to Disney World, WSOC reports.

In 2015, Ryder Wells was a year old when he was seriously injured during a dog attack.

He suffered a punctured lung, a broken jaw and damage to his face, and has had a respiratory disorder since the attack.

Ryder got the good news at a Chick-fil-A in Garner.

“I think I said 'really' a lot, and I was just so happy 'cause he's been through so much, and I just hope this is his once-in-a-lifetime trip and, you know, he really has a fun time" his mother told WSOC.

Ryder is scheduled for surgery on his cheek this summer.