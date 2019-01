Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash in Davie County Tuesday evening, according to Mocksville police.

The crash happened on Liberty Church Road just north of Bear Creek Church Road shortly before 6 p.m.

The trooper was responding to another crash when the crash happened, according to the William R. Davie Volunteer Fire Department.

There is no word on if the trooper was injured.

FOX8 is working to get more information.