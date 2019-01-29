High Point police talk training, safety following police shooting in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- After learning four undercover officers were shot in Houston Monday, police departments across the country had officer safety top of mind.

Houston officers arrived to serve a search warrant, when people inside began firing.

High Point Police Training Services Coordinator Travis Reams said officers realize they could find themselves in the same situation.

"It’s gut-wrenching anytime any of our officers gets injured protecting and serving the communities they work in,” Reams said. “What we try to do is find the training value in an incident like that, see what we can do to better prepare our officers to survive an event like that and maybe come out on top.”

Reams said officers always perform background checks before serving a warrant, looking at the person's criminal history, their associates and if they've made prior threats against law enforcement.

“Someone you know is known to carry weapons, that changes the dynamic and how we’re going to approach that. But never is that to be done by one officer at a time, we always think of safety in numbers,” he said.

He added that the department may utilize a team approach if a subject is deemed "high risk."

“If we were dealing with someone who we knew had high-power rifles, we have the resources available to handle stuff like that,” Reams said.

Reams said that following a police ambush in Florence, South Carolina, his officers did training for that very scenario last month.