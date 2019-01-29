× Fort Bragg soldiers charged in immigration marriage fraud scheme

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fort Bragg soldiers are being accused of arranging fake marriages, WTVD reports.

Federal court documents show that two Fort Bragg soldiers worked to facilitate sham marriages between soldiers and immigrants, offering cash, housing benefits and furniture as incentives for potential brides.

Sgt. Edward Kumi Anguah and Specialist Ahmid Mohammed Murtada were the supposed ringleaders of this fraud ring, investigators said.

The investigation began in December when the Department of Homeland Security questioned one of the married soldiers about an affair. The soldier admitted that the marriage itself was a fraud and arranged by Anguah.

An undercover officer arranged to meet with Anguah at a Fayetteville Starbucks as if she was interested in marrying an immigrant.

On Thursday, all parties agreed to meet at the Cumberland County Courthouse where authorities shut the deal down, and later filed federal charges.

