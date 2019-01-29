× ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett hospitalized after possible homophobic attack

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett was brutally attacked in an apparent hate crime so violent he had to be hospitalized, TMZ reported.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Chicago, two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie’s neck during the attack, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told to Us Weekly. The offenders struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

Chicago Police are investigating the incident as a battery.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” Guglielmi told US Weekly. “Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline.

Smollett was admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and later released.

The actor confirmed he’s gay in 2015 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The actor has starred as Jamal Lyon on Empire for five seasons