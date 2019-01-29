× Dispatcher helps boy with math homework after he called 911 over ‘really bad day’

Sometimes 911 dispatchers are making sure ambulances, police and firefighters are where they need to be to save lives.

Other times, they’re helping kids with homework.

The Lafayette Police Department in Indiana posted the audio from a 911 call to Twitter on Friday.

“Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be,” the post reads. “They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for.”

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

On the recording, the caller, who sounds like a young boy, tells the dispatcher, “I had a really bad day.”

The dispatcher, who the Associated Press identified as Antonia Bundy, then asked the caller more about the bad day and found out he was having trouble with his math homework.

“What’s 3 by 4 plus 1 by 4?” the boy asks.

Bundy then explained how to add the two fractions to get the answer: 1.

After, the boy tells her that this was the only problem he was having issues with and apologizes for calling.

The dispatcher assured the boy that 911 is “always here to help.”

“We don’t recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day,” the police department wrote.