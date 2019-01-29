× Davidson County suspect tries to run into woods, taken down with Taser, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies used a Taser to take down a runaway suspect, who warned officers he had a knife, in Davidson County.

On Monday, deputies went to 104 Max Moore Road in Thomasville to serve arrest warrants on Austin Lee Adams, 26.

He had outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm by felon, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while license revoked.

When they arrived, they found Adams outside his home in an outbuilding.

Deputies say Adams initially gave them a fake name.

When they tried to arrest him, the suspect allegedly pushed and shoved them before taking off into the woods.

Deputies report that Adams yelled out that he had a knife on him.

The deputies used their Taser on him and arrested him.

After the incident, he faced new charges including two counts of assault on a government official and two additional counts of resist, delay and obstruct.

Adams was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $65,000 bond.