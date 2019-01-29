× Carroll Companies buys property at Hobbs and Friendly near Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 6.6-acre tract of land that almost became home to a Trader Joe’s has a new owner, according to a press release from The Carroll Companies.

The company announced Tuesday it has purchased the land, which is located at the corner of Hobbs Road and Friendly Avenue, near Friendly Center.

The site was formerly owned by Halpern Enterprises, Inc. During the rezoning process, Halpern faced many concerns from neighbors, who said a commercial center would ruin the character of their neighborhood.

According to the release, The Carroll Companies does not currently have a plan for developing the property. “The company will engage an urban planner to develop a thoughtful plan that will feature a more pedestrian-friendly site plan. In addition, The Carroll Companies looks forward to meeting with its neighbors to receive their input on the development plans.”