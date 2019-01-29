Archdale man an accomplished painter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- For Caspert Duk painting is like escaping to another world.

“I will get lost in it,” he said. “Before you know it, it's lunchtime and then the end of the day.”

He first started painting at 12 years old after having an extend stay in the hospital. His mother bought two paint-by-number kits to pass the time.

“The first one I did was the Holy Mary and the colors were very dark,” he said. “When I got to the Jesus canvas I added more color and when I finished I said well I don't need a paint-by-number kit anymore."

By the time he attended art school he had already become an accomplished painter.

“I've had art teachers tell me I do it all wrong and that's OK, it works for me.”

Using oils, his paintings resemble works of the old masters.

“Usually the favorites I like are hanging around the house somewhere,” he said. “Each canvas usually comes with a different story.”

Caspert Originals can be found at caspert1.wix.com/artist.

