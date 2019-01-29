2 men charged in air conditioners thefts in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two brothers are facing theft charges in Greensboro after components were stolen from air conditioning units throughout the city.

Police arrested Cecil Oakes, 55, and Randy Oakes, 62. Both face 22 counts of felony and misdemeanor theft charges.

Police say the brothers stole components inside several A/C units between Dec. 3, 2018 and Jan. 16.

Investigators also tied the duo to the A/C units thefts at Saint Paul Baptist Church in Greensboro. Pastor James Fisher is the senior pastor and is relieved law enforcement was able to figure out the people behind the crime.

"I’m happy. I know once my congregation hears this they’re going to be excited about it because they know they finally been caught," Fisher said.

Fisher showed us the damage done around the church property and surveillance video of the men jumping over the fence to get to the A/C units. He said the thieves got away with eight A/C units worth $28,000.

This incident has caused the church to revisit their security plan to secure the new A/C units they're planning to replace.

"It’s probably one more measure that we’ll be able to take but we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure they’re secure," Fisher said.