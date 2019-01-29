× 2 men arrested after person dragged by car, run over in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after a person was dragged by a car and run over in Davidson County, the sheriff’s office reports.

At about 2 a.m. on Friday, a person was dragged down Mt. Zion Church Road in Thomasville by a 4-door sedan with three men inside.

After the victim was released, they were then ran over by the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with major head trauma. They are listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe Creedence Smith, 30, of Thomasville, was the driver of the suspect car and David Brewer, 39, of High Point, was the front passenger.

On Monday, investigators found Brewer at his home in High Point and arrested him on charges of possession of firearm by felon, conspiring to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and common law robbery.

On Tuesday, Smith was arrested at his Thomasville home on charges of felony hit and run inflicting serious bodily injury and/or death, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession with intent sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to sell methamphetamine and common law robbery.

Brewer received a $250,000 secured bond.

Smith received a $500,000 secured bond.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office assisted N.C. Highway Patrol in this investigation.