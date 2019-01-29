17-year-old was ‘purposefully set on fire and burned alive’ in 2017, Colorado sheriff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK COUNTY, Colo. -- The Park County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that they believe 17-year-old Maggie Long was "purposefully set on fire and burned alive" inside her Bailey home on Dec. 1, 2017, according to KDVR.

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said that there are three suspects still at large in the case who they say spent a "significant amount of time inside the home" with Maggie.

Authorities released new sketches of the suspects but said that the suspects may have changed appearances since the incident. McGraw said more sketches may be forthcoming.

"We believe this was a targeted crime and that there are at least three suspects still at large," McGraw said during a press conference on Monday. “Maggie was purposely set on fire and burned alive."

McGraw says one of the suspects may have sustained an injury from that night, and they've ruled out more than one hundred people based on hundreds of tips from the public. McGraw says they don't know if the suspects knew Long, but "it's a possibility."

The sheriff said Monday that it's believed the suspects targeted Long's home but didn't necessarily have prior intention to target Long herself.

McGraw also said that the reward in the case has been increased to $50,000 and a new website, MaggieLongTaskForce.com, has been created so the public can leave anonymous tips.

"Somebody knows what happened," said McGraw. "Every tip will be addressed."

The case remains under investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, ATF, and the FBI Denver Division will continue to assist the Park County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. Dozens of DNA samples have been collected.

Long was reported missing after she did not show up to a concert at her school, Platte Canyon High School. Her remains were discovered at her burned home off Park County County Road 43 in Bailey that night.