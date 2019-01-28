Winston-Salem teen to perform in New York City’s Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For a lot of musicians, their dream is to play on the stage of Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For one high school in Winston-Salem, that dream is coming true.

Isaac Cooper will play with an international group of students at Carnegie Hall next month.

For the Senior at RJ Reynolds High School, he never imagined being good enough to play his trumpet on the revered stage.

In fact, he says when he started play the trumpet, he wasn't that good.

"I was horrible," Cooper said. " I really was not good starting out."

But he didn't let that stop him from trying to get better.

As a sophomore he started working with Reynolds High School Band Teacher Johnathan Hamiel.

He guided him to become All County, All District, All State and All National.

Plus Mr. Hamiel encouraged him to try out to play at Carnegie Hall.

When he got the email that he was in, Hamiel was one of the first people Cooper shared the news with.

"Carnegie Hall will only let a certain level of musician perform on their stage and you know, we're one of those and that's something to be proud of," said Hamiel.

Isaac says it probably won't hit him until he steps foot on that historic stage — but even then, "humble" will describe him best.

He said, "I'm really excited and happy to represent my community and my friends and family, and Reynolds, because all those groups of people have just been an awesome support systems for me. And I really could not have done it without them."