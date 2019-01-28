Weekend shooting at Four Seasons mall 1 of 6 since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Four Seasons mall had an increase in security as shoppers filed through the doors Monday morning.

On Saturday a fight broke between several people near JCPenny and ended with a shot being fired.

“There’s a gunshot right now and we’re hiding. Everybody is like running and we can’t get out," is what one shopper told a 911 operator as they hid from the chaos.

Police arrested two people and have charged Robert King, 26, with multiple crimes including unlawful possession of a firearm. The second person arrested was booked into jail and then released.

Greensboro police reports show that they have responded to the Four Seasons mall at least 56 times since 2016 for serious crimes. These numbers only reflect six aggravated assaults, two criminal homicides, 42 reports of larceny from a motor vehicle and six reports of a discharged firearm.

FOX8 is currently working to obtain police response calls from other malls in the Piedmont Triad to compare them.