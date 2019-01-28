Video captures moments before gun fired inside Four Seasons mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cell phone video caught the moments before a gun was fired inside the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Saturday.

The video appears to show two men punching and shoving each other with a small crowd nearby looking on and trying to stay out of the way.

Police said officers were called to the shopping mall at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre at about 8:15 p.m. where a gunshot was fired during the fight.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting. Mall security was able to safely get everyone out and closed the mall.

Police said the people involved in the fight tried to leave after the shot was fired.

Ivan Joseph Smyre, 25, of Greensboro, and Robert Lamont King, 26, were taken into custody, according to Greensboro police.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.