State’s first co-op brewery to open in Burlington in March

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A brewery rooted in the community, Burlington Beer Works is letting you own a piece of the brewhouse.

Located at the corner of Front and Main streets in downtown Burlington, the co-op brewery and restaurant is a vision that's been nearly five years in the making.

The idea is to give the community a stake in their beer. General Manager Tracy Schmidt says the already have 2,050 owners and counting.

"The community has been really excited and behind us and supportive," Schmidt said.

Schmidt also wants the community to know you don't have to be an owner to enjoy Burlington Beer Works. They are completely open to the public.

The plan is to serve eight beers on tap that are brewed in house and rotate four guests taps, along with offering a full-service restaurant.

Burlington Beer Works hopes to open in late March.