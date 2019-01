× Say ‘I love you’ with Chick-fil-A’s new heart-shaped trays of chicken

Some people say “I love you” with chocolate or flowers, but, now, you can say it with chicken.

This year, Chick-fil-A is plating up a special treat for Valentine’s Day.

Starting last week, select Chick-fil-A locations will offer heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini biscuits.

The trays are offered with 30 nuggets or 10 minis.