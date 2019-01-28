Rain could turn to snow Tuesday as cold front heads to Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is on its way to North Carolina and it could bring with it snow.

On Tuesday, as the front crosses the state, the Triad can expected to see showers, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Those showers will likely turn to snow by the afternoon.

Models project anywhere from 0 inches to a 0.5 inches of snow in Greensboro and 0.1 inches to 1.3 inches in Winston-Salem.

The Winter Threat Index is currently set at a 2.5 out of 10, meaning you'll want to keep your eye on the forecasts to follow how the weather develops.