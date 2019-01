Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person robbed a bank Monday.

Officers responded to the robbery at 9:42 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1204 Bridford Parkway.

Police say an unknown person entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed about of money.

Later, officers closed West Avenue in connection with the robbery.

Police have not reported how the road closure connects to the robbery.