Piedmont Triad could see snow Tuesday evening

The Piedmont Triad could see some snow Tuesday evening.

A cold front is moving through and models show the Triad could see some snow in the evening hours.

By around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the moisture will already be moving out of the area.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the Piedmont Triad will probably see less than a half-inch of snow.

The mountains can expect anywhere from 1 to 2 inches.

Denton said with the ground temperature well above freezing, a lot of what may fall will melt, but cautioned that if it comes down heavily it could coat surfaces and make them slick.