× North Carolina town violated federal child labor laws, U.S. Department of Labor says

CANTON, N.C. — After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the Town of Canton paid a civil penalty of $7,060 after employing two minor employees in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor requirements, WLOS reports.

WHD investigators determined Canton violated child labor requirements by employing two minors in a hazardous occupation by allowing them to ride in the back of a dump truck while removing overhead tree branches on a residential street. Canton further violated child labor requirements by employing the same two minor employees to operate chainsaws.

The town did not possess a student learner or apprenticeship exemption for the minors, according to a WHD Press release.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock in Raleigh. “This case should serve to remind employers of the importance of preventing employees under the age of 18 from participating in prohibited work.”

Read more at WLOS.