North Carolina sheriff’s office asks for help naming new tracker-in-training

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has a new officer-in-training and they want your help naming her!

On Saturday, the team welcomed in a young female bloodhound.

She still needs to go through training, but, once she does, the sheriff’s office says she will primarily be a tracker.

She came to the sheriff’s office from James Lockhard of Northfork Bloodhounds and Tim Braddy of East Coast K9.

“We are asking for your help in naming her,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The post has already drawn in dozens of new name ideas. To add yours, just visit the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

