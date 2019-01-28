× North Carolina begins accepting individual tax returns on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. — The State of North Carolina is ready for your tax returns.

On Monday, the state will open the 2019 individual income tax season, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

This means the department will start accepting and processing returns.

The federal filing season also opened on the same day.

The NCDOR plans to begin sending acknowledgments on Monday to anyone who already filed online before Jan. 28.

“Due to the NCDOR’s enhanced identity theft protection measures, some refunds may take longer than normal, which is 8 weeks for electronically-filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns,” the NCDOR said in a news release. “Filing returns early also reduces the risk of tax refund fraud.”

Tax returns are officially due on April 15.