Man remains missing after his 2 Davidson County housemates were found

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for one of three people reported missing on Friday, according to Capt. Cory Mann with the sheriff’s office, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Mann said authorities are still hoping to locate Daniel Alan Price, who remained unaccounted for Sunday evening.

Price and two other people who share a house south of Lexington were reported missing on Friday, Mann said. Two of the people turned up early Sunday and told authorities they were back after a trip out of town, and that they had not seen Price in several days.

Price’s age was not available.

Mann said deputies are continuing to work leads and are hopeful they may learn more about Price’s whereabouts today.