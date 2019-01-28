× Man faces over 20 charges after caught in High Point with stolen vehicle from Randolph County

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is charged with stealing a vehicle from Randolph County after he was found in the vehicle in High Point, as well as more than 20 other charges.

On Saturday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering at a residence in the area of Danny Bell Road.

The victim told deputies someone broke into his home through the window and stole items.

The victim also said his vehicle was stolen.

High Point police found the vehicle with Matthew King, 31, inside. They also found most of the stolen property.

Randolph County charged King with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering, felony possession stolen goods/property, felony safecracking, felony possession of burglary tools, felony larceny of motor vehicle and 11 counts of felony larceny of a firearm.

High Point police charged King with felony receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, felony possession control substance schedule I, felony possession control substance schedule II, felony possession of stolen goods misdemeanor, simple possession schedule VI controlled substance and four counts of misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons.

The suspect received a $1 million secured bond on the Randolph County charges and a $200,000 secured bond on the High Point charges.