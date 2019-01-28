× Man charged with throwing 2 pounds of tobacco over fence into Randolph County Corrections Center

RANDOLPH COUNTY N.C. — A Monroe man was arrested after officers said he threw two pounds of tobacco over the perimeter fence of the Randolph County Corrections Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, N.C. Department of Corrections officers contacted the sheriff’s office reporting that they had detained a man for throwing contraband over the fence into the jail.

Officers found two pounds of tobacco on scene.

Officers also smelled marijuana coming from the suspect vehicle and found 42 grams of marijuana inside.

John Alan Stegall, 37, of Monroe, was charged with felony furnishing tobacco products to inmates, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.