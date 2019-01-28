× Man accused of shoplifting, setting fire in High Point Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a fire at the Walmart on South Main Street Monday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

Daniel K. Dailey, 26, of High Point, is charged with resist/delay/obstruct, larceny (concealment of goods) and arson.

At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart for a shoplifting in progress.

When officers arrived, Dailey allegedly ran from them. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

Around the same time, firefighters were also called to the Walmart.

Customers were told to evacuate.

A customer told FOX8 the fire started in the men’s department and flames were up to the ceiling.

Firefighters have the fire out at this time and are working to clear smoke from the building.

The store will be closed for the rest of the day.

35.925225 -79.989006