Local residents, business help TSA workers impacted by government shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At the Piedmont Triad International Airport, TSA security officers are officially back on the job. The government shutdown is over for now, and workers should get their paychecks no later than Thursday. But in the meantime folks like Damion Moore will continue to show their support for the TSA.

"It was a no brainer for us to contribute to both of those airports and to show our appreciation for the work that they do for us," Moore said.

Moore is one of the owners of Dame's Chicken and Waffles. Last week the restaurant delivered meals to almost a 100 TSA security officers at the Raleigh/Durham International Airport. On Monday morning, Moore was at Piedmont Triad International Airport to deliver their signature plate to 50 TSA security officers.

"I think they don't get the pat on the back or the 'way to go' enough," Moore said. "This is a way to show it and it's probably a time they need it more than ever."

In a statement, Beth Walker, federal security director overseeing North Carolina airports, said, "The expression of their appreciation was very meaningful to the TSA security officers whose continued dedication demonstrated their unparalleled commitment to the TSA mission."

Roxanne and Steve Hornung are also doing their part to uplift the TSA.

"My husband and I were watching the news and we looked at one another and said, 'We need to help somehow, some way,'" said Roxanne Hornung.

The Kernersville residents used social media to encourage their neighbors to donate items TSA officers were in need of. Over the weekend, the couple were able to collect enough canned goods, cereal and pet food to fill two luggage carts. This isn't the first time the Hornungs have helped their community. When they lived in Ohio, they led a drive to assist people impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"Back when our kids were in high school, we did it at a high school football game and we were able to donate the largest U-Haul truck of supplies to the American Red Cross," Hornung said.

According to Moore, the best part about giving back is that it's a trait you can pass on to the next generation.

"I am also a father, so it's one of the ways I teach my kids about being involved in the community and making sure that no matter how hard your times are, someone is going through something worse and can use your help," Moore said.

The federal government is working to prevent another shutdown. If an agreement cannot be reached, Hornung and Moore said they will be there to support the TSA once again.