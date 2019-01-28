× Greensboro woman in critical condition after hit by car in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Eden, Highway Patrol reports.

At about 7:57 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on N.C. Highway 14 near Live Oak Road.

Troopers believe 29-year-old Brittany Cochran, of Greensboro, was walking south in the right lane of the highway.

A woman driving south on the highway hit the pedestrian.

Cochran was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where she was last reported in serious condition.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Troopers say it is unclear why Cochran was in the roadway.

No one has been charged.