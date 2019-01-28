× Certain fruit sold at Walmart, Costco, Aldi recalled over possible listeria contamination

YONKERS, N.Y. — Cartons of certain fruit are being recalled by the thousands due to a possible listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., of Yonkers, New York, issued the recall of 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reported the fruits may be contaminated with Listeria monocytoglenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, sever headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Pregnant women could face miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to the FDA, no one has reported illnesses related to this issue.

The recalled fruits were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

The recalled products were distributed at the following locations.

The peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with the a PLU# of 4044, 3035 and 4378 with Chile as the country of origin.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi are packaged in a 2-pound Rio Duero bag with an EAN# of 7804650090281, 7804650090298 or 7804650090304.

The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound Rio Duero plastic clamshell with the EAN# 7804650090212.