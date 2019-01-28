× Firefighters battle fire at Walmart on South Main Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Multiple engines were dispatched to a fire at a Walmart in High Point Monday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the engines were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. to 2628 S. Main St.

Customers were told to evacuate.

A customer told FOX8 the fire started in the men’s department. A witness said flames were up to the ceiling in the men’s department.

Firefighters have the fire out at this time and are working to clear smoke from the building.

No word on any injuries related to the fire.