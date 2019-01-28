× Driver, passenger critically injured in garbage truck crash in Davidson County identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men who were critically injured when a garbage truck overturned in Davidson County Friday afternoon have been identified.

The crash happened on Bethesda Road between Emily Lane and Tall Pines Road, near Welcome, around 2 p.m.

The truck, a North Davidson Garbage Services truck, ran off the road to the right and down an embankment, where it overturned into a pool of water.

The driver, Edward Vanlear, 49, of Lexington was pinned in. Highway Patrol says inattention was the cause of the crash.

Vanlear was charged with failure to maintain lane and seatbelt violation, according to the Highway Patrol.

The passenger, Jason Rodriguez, 28, of Lexington was charged with a seatbelt violation.

Valear remains in serious condition.