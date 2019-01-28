Bird, Lime scooters set to return to Greensboro with ‘pilot program’
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bird and Lime scooters are on their back to Greensboro.
A few months after the city pulled them off the streets in November, Bird and Lime scooters got the go-ahead to offer rental electric scooters in Greensboro as part of a “pilot program.”
According to the city, Lime is permitted to distribute scooters in the public right-of-way as of Jan. 28 until the program ends on Aug. 1.
Bird plans to deploy scooters in March.
The city notes that the businesses are responsible for teaching riders safe riding practices, parking rules and laws.
They will also be responsible for removing incorrectly parked scooters within two hours of when they are notified.
After pulling the scooters off the street, the City of Greensboro created the following list of city rules governing businesses like Lime and Bike.
- Only people 18 and older may ride these scooters.
- Only ride on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.
- Follow all traffic laws like other vehicles, such as riding only on the right side of the road, stopping at traffic signals and stop signs, and yielding to pedestrians.
- No riding on sidewalks or in parking decks.
- You may use bike lanes.
- When parking your scooter, pay close attention to the area around you. If parking on the sidewalk, leave at least a 6-foot wide clear pathway for pedestrians. Do not block sidewalk dining areas, bus stops, handicapped ramps or parking, driveways, loading zones, bike racks or benches.
- Helmets are strongly encouraged.