Bird, Lime scooters set to return to Greensboro with 'pilot program'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bird and Lime scooters are on their back to Greensboro.

A few months after the city pulled them off the streets in November, Bird and Lime scooters got the go-ahead to offer rental electric scooters in Greensboro as part of a “pilot program.”

According to the city, Lime is permitted to distribute scooters in the public right-of-way as of Jan. 28 until the program ends on Aug. 1.

Bird plans to deploy scooters in March.

The city notes that the businesses are responsible for teaching riders safe riding practices, parking rules and laws.

They will also be responsible for removing incorrectly parked scooters within two hours of when they are notified.

After pulling the scooters off the street, the City of Greensboro created the following list of city rules governing businesses like Lime and Bike.