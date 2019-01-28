Bender’s Tavern adds reward in search for suspect after bar robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bender's Tavern put up an additional reward for helping to catch a suspect who robbed the bar last week.

At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, officers came to Bender's Tavern, located at 4517-A W. Market St., after a reported robbery.

A suspect armed with a handgun came into the business and demanded money.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business on foot headed toward Westgate Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Bender's Tavern is now offering a $500 reward on top of the cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.