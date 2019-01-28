× 5 police officers shot in Houston, suspect down

HOUSTON — Five police officers have been shot in Houston, KHOU reports.

The shooting happened in the southeastern part of the city.

The suspect is down, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

There is no word on the officers’ conditions.

