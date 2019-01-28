× 2 woman arrested after Burlington man killed now charged with murder

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two women who were arrested in connection with a man’s death in Burlington and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery have now been charged with murder, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Joselyn Elizabeth Carden, 20, of Burlington, and Jacqueline Mccall Frost, 23, of Dunn, are each charged with first-degree murder.

A total of seven people face charges after Colton Kyle Murray was found dead in the sunroom of a home in the 1000 block of Tarleton Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018.

Devonta Lamont Hinton, 21, of Graham, Donte Malik Harbour, 23, of Burlington, and Kaleb Jeremiah Freeland, 19, of Burlington, face charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hinton, Harbour and Freeland were taken into custody in December.

Carden and Jacqueline were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in December.

Burlington police said further investigation revealed the two women “acted in concert with Ezra Brent and others to commit the homicide of Colton Murray,” the release said.

Two other suspects in the case were arrested in October.

Kristiana Yesinia Mancini, 22, of Graham, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and Ezra Dejesus Brent, 21, of Burlington, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.