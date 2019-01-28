× 2 shot, injured in Winston-Salem; helped by good Samaritan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot and injured in Winston-Salem Monday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

A person was driving west on West Northwest Boulevard near Underwood Avenue when he saw three people in need of help.

The person pulled over and learned that Jadarrius Dameion Bell, 21, of Salisbury, had been shot in the face.

The driver agreed to drive Bell and two other people with him to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, they flagged down an EMS unit and Bell was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A person with bell, Dominique Markeise Cook, 18, of Salisbury, was arrested on unrelated warrants and when police took him to the jail, they learned he was hiding that he had been shot in the arm. He was taken for medical treatment.

The third person with Bell was also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. He was not injured.

None of the three were able to provide a location where the shooting occurred or a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.