× 2 arrested in connection to local bank robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after a bank robbery Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Charles Lee White III, 30, of California, and Jonathan Andrew Turner, 34, of Greensboro, are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

White was also charged with common law robbery.

Officers responded to the robbery at 9:42 a.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1204 Bridford Parkway.

Officers were later able to locate a suspect vehicle and took White and Turner into custody.

Police said White was charged in connection to a bank robbery at the State Employees Credit Union on South Holden Road last Friday. White is also wanted for a bank robbery in California.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.